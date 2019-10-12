Patricia ‘Pat’ Olson, 85

Patricia “Pat” Olson, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Dan Forsberg officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

