Patricia ‘Patty’ Kling, 61
Patricia “Patty” A. Kling, 61, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to inclement weather, the funeral service has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Patty was born Jan. 9, 1958 to Kermet and Mary Lou (Janke) Schweigert in Gackle, North Dakota. She began her early education in Gackle, she continued on through the eighth grade in Bordulac, North Dakota, and then graduated high school in Carrington, North Dakota. In 1978, she married Dave Kling, Sr. at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrington, where they resided until moving to Wahpeton in 1993. With Patty’s caring personality, and her passion to care for others, she began her career as a CNA for many years. She was a caregiver for her brother John, for three years in Princeton, Minnesota.
What Patty loved the most, was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and considered them her greatest accomplishment. She enjoyed drawing, puzzles, intricate adult coloring books, and going for a Harley ride with Dave.
Patty is survived by her three sons, Dave (Chasidie Ratliff) Kling, Dan Kling, Donovan (Kayla Bird) Kling; three granddaughters, Lea Kling, Marley Kling and Eclypse Kling, all of Wahpeton; three sisters, Claudia (Dann) Holm, Kensal, North Dakota, Barb (Galen) Opp, Napoleon, North Dakota, and Deb (Wes) Leapaldt, Woodworth, North Dakota; her brother, Jim (Nicole) Schweigert, Morgan Hill, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kermet and Mary Lou; brother, John; and her mother and father-in-law, Fred and Blanche.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
