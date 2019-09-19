Patrick Fields, 72
Patrick Thomas Fields, 72, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, died July 20, 2019 when his UTV rolled over less than a mile west of 79th Street from Highway 18 outside of Wyndmere.
Born to Milo and Irene (Zamzow) Fields on Oct. 24, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, he spent his early years living and attending school in Plainfield Lake, Wisconsin until completing first grade. His family then moved to Harvey, North Dakota, until the fourth grade and moved again to the Blackfoot Indian Reservation, where he attended and graduated from Browning Montana High School.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in September 1964 and went to basic combat training in San Antonio, Texas. He was later stationed at Biloxi Air Force Base in Mississippi, where he spent 52 weeks for electronics training. He worked with electronic navigation equipment on the B-52s at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Texas. Then he transferred to Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire, where he worked on KC-135s. After that, he transferred again to Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts and worked on electronic navigation on the C-121s. He was honorably discharged from the USAF in September 1968.
On Aug. 23, 1967, Patrick married Diana Still Smoking-MacDonald in Onset, Massachusetts, and together they had three amazing daughters. He started working for National Cash Register before returning to school in October 1968 to receive his First Class FCC license at the Elkins Institute in Dallas, Texas.
Patrick was then hired by that school to be a chief instructor in Seattle, Washington, at a different location. In Seattle, he worked for Rocket Research engines for the Viking mission to Mars. He also worked in engineering writing tech manuals for rocket assembly. Rocket Research Inc. assigned him to work with the U.S. Navy and the CIA in Bangor, Washington. He exploited the human remains retrieved from a Russian submarine that was raised by The Glomar Explorer.
After that project was completed, Patrick went to work for the E.G.& G. in Las Vegas, Nevada. There he was assigned to Area 51 as a radar operator and technician. He tested the radar for the Stealth Fighter F-115, the B-2 Bomber, patriot missiles and miscellaneous existing USAF airplanes.
In 1980, Patrick was hired by Montana Power as a telecommunication technician and moved around Montana with his family to Shelby, Cut Bank, and finally Kevin, Montana.
His passions were motorcycling, four-wheeling and snowmobiling with his numerous friends in Montana.
After the passing of Diana in 2007, he remarried to Marcela Barona of Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 17. They were living in Wyndmere at the time of his death.
Patrick is preceded in death by first wife, Diana; and his parents, Milo and Irene.
He is survived by his wife, Marcela; daughters, Terri (David) Schwartz, Laura (Jeff) Saputo, and Judy (Husband) Subatch; one sister, his 10 grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Service, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
