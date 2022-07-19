Patrick Michael 'Mike' Kearns

Patrick Michael Kearns, 79, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Perham Living, Perham, Minnesota, under the care of Hospice.

A celebration of Mike’s life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m., and visitation and fellowship will continue until 4 p.m.

