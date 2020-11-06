Patrick Spenst, 27, of Oakes, North Dakota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 27, 2020 at his home in Oakes.

There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Wahpeton Community Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

