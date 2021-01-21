Patsy D. Schmechel, 76, Fargo, formerly of New Effington, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fargo, under hospice care at her son’s apartment due to multiple myeloma.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in New Effington with Rev. Mark Gronseth officiating. Music will be provided by pianist Robin Dare.
Burial will be in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, New Effington. Pallbearers will be Jeff Bartnick, Jared Bartnick, Cody Weidner, Sheldon Rice, James Hogness, and Jessie Hendrickson.
Patsy Dell Stave was born Dec. 10, 1944, to Palmer and Ethel (Gollnick) Stave in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was baptized at home and confirmed at United Church of Christ in Hankinson, North Dakota.
In August 1950, Ethel married Norbert Weinkauf and Patsy attended country school in Hankinson. She graduated from New Effington High School in 1962. She attended graduate school in Minneapolis.
On Sept. 25, 1965, Patsy married Richard Schrader in Hankinson. Two children were born, Lucinda and Steven. Richard passed away in 1971. Patsy moved back to New Effington and worked at the Rosholt Care Center.
On Jan. 18, 1975, Patsy married Bennie Schmechel and Jennifer was born. They together had a great combined family of “yours, mine and ours.” Bennie passed away in March 2007.
Patsy enjoyed doing puzzles, coloring, dancing, and decorating for the holidays. She especially loved family time with her grandchildren.
Patsy was a caring, honest mom, sister, grandmother, and stepmom. Her life was full of trials, disappointments, and continued heartache at times, but she never dwelled on it and focused on the good and believed in her Savior.
Survivors include her children, Lucinda Schrader of Groton, South Dakota, Steve Schrader of Fargo, Lorraine (Sheldon) Rice of Roseau, Minnesota, and Jennifer (Jessie) Hendrickson of Valley City, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Lesa Schmechel of Roseau, 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jody (Jeff) Bartnick of Claire City; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Bev) Schrader of Claire City, Robert (Viola) Schrader of Kindred, North Dakota, and Paul (Dee) Schrader of Spokane, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Ethel; stepfather, Norbert; husbands, Bennie and Richard; stepson, Bruce; an infant brother; and her in-laws, Bernard and Marjorie Schmechel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, South Dakota.
