Paul Francis Dietz, 76, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Wahpeton, North Dakota, died on June 24, 2020 at Eventide Nursing Home.
There will be a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. followed by an ice cream party to celebrate Paul’s life.
Paul was born Feb. 18, 1944 to John J. and Stella (Dauer) Dietz in Wahpeton. He was baptized and confirmed at Saint John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. He attended and completed his education at St. John’s Catholic School and Wahpeton High School. Paul was president of the FFA during his high school years.
Paul received his business degree from NDSCS. In addition to farming, Paul was the owner/operator of Red River Service Center. Paul designed and manufactured the Red River Beet Harvester, Red River Defoliator, and the Red River Beet Cart. Paul was awarded the Minn-Dak Sugar Beet Pioneer of the Year Award in 1986. Later he owned Red River Transport Company and hauled culverts for Fargo Culvert Company and delivered equipment for Titan.
Paul’s hobby in his later years was designing and producing metal art in his shop, Red River Metal Art, in South Fargo. Paul was always so generous. He had a loving concern for those who had lost loved ones. It was not unusual for Paul to design a memorial metal cut out and deliver to grieving families. Paul loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending family get togethers. Another one of his favorite places to be was at his shop designing metal art and working on projects with his nephew, Dave.
Paul is survived by his two children, Tom Dietz, Fargo; Darcie (Erik) Daugherty, Morris, Minnesota; special friend, Darlene Alton, Moorhead, Minnesota; and five grandchildren, Sabrina (Brian) Dietz Albertson, Rochester, Minnesota, Isaiah Dietz, Brookings South Dakota, Alex, Bradyn and Tysen Daugherty, Morris; two brothers, Wayne (Donna) Dietz and Gary (Kathy) Dietz both of Fargo, and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be given to St. John’s Church, Wahpeton.
