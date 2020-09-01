Paul Gorder, 87, of Oxbow, North Dakota, formerly of Galchutt, North Dakota, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota, with dignity and grace, surrounded by his loving family.
There will be a 2 p.m. family Celebration of Life Service Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. Military funeral honors will be held immediately following the funeral service. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Paul Roland Gorder was born June 29, 1933, the son of Benjamin and Vivian (Hatlie) Gorder, in Fargo. He grew up on the family farm near Galchutt, where he received his education. Following his graduation, he attended North Dakota Agricultural College (now NDSU) where he was involved in the ROTC program.
Paul was united in marriage to Janice Sunde on June 25, 1955, in Averill, Minnesota. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter pilot and an instructor. After his discharge, Paul and Janice returned to North Dakota, where they farmed, raised their family and continued his passion of flying.
Throughout the years, Paul loved to spend time on the golf course, watching sports, reading, and being with his family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice of Oxbow; his children – Mark (Jamie) Gorder of Galchutt; Kay (Richard) Ames of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Linda (Darren) Bergsgaard of Grand Forks, North Dakota; and John (Michele) Gorder of Eagan, Minnesota; his grandchildren – Vincent (DeeAnn) Gorder, and their children, Wade and William; Anne (Nick) Meyer and their children, Vivian and James; Laura (Ryan) Rettig and their children, Henry and Charles Paul; Ryan (Noelle) Ames and soon to be new arrival, baby boy Ames; Leah Ames; Benjamin York; Siri Bergsgaard; Karr Bergsgaard; Alex Gorder; and Michael Gorder. Also surviving are his sister, Jean (Donavon) Loff of Galchutt; and his brother, James (Beverly) Gorder of Elgin, Minnesota; and many other dear relatives, friends and neighbors.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Fargo Air Museum, Hospice, or to Roger Maris Caner Center in Fargo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
