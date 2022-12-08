Paul “Honker” Tehle, 60

Paul “Honker” Tehle, 60, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

His funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will be two hours prior to mass. Father Paul Kuhn will officiate. Burial to be at a later date. 

