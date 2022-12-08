Paul “Honker” Tehle, 60, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will be two hours prior to mass. Father Paul Kuhn will officiate. Burial to be at a later date.
Paul David Tehle was born on Dec. 11, 1961, to Daniel and Donna (Heitkamp) Tehle at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He attended St. John’s Elementary School in Wahpeton, and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1980. He continued his education at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, and spent a majority of his career selling heavy machinery, most recently as owner and operator of Honker Machinery Inc. (2011). He married Tammy (Ista) Tehle on Aug. 29, 1992, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Fargo, North Dakota.
Paul was an avid North Dakota State Bison Football fan, and thoroughly enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. He attended cooking classes with Tammy, and the two were always up for an adventure. Paul was most proud of his wife, Tammy, as well as his niece and nephew. Paul was original in every regard. He held a deep passion for music, and was the first to support anyone’s musical aspirations. He loved the winter trips to Hawaii, and floating in his backyard pool. Paul was joyful, kind, patient, and a loyal friend. Paul always had a joke, wore a smile, and was up for a great time. Many were blessed to call him a part of their family, and many consider him a close personal friend. He loved his friends and customers, and he will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Tammy, Walcott; brother, Daniel Jr. (Karen) Tehle; niece Kristin (Elijah) Larson, and their children, Fargo; nephew, Adam (Lindsey) Lugsch-Tehle, Fargo; step-mother, Stacy Tehle, Westminster, Colorado; step-siblings, Debra (Cory) Mulvaney, Fargo, Kathleen (David) Reed, Westminster, Scott (Angie) White, Arvada, Colorado; brother-in-law, Blake Ista, Walcott; as well as his countless cousins who he held in high regard; many friends; and a big, white German Shepherd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Sr. and Donna Tehle; and in-laws, George and Agnes Ista.
Paul’s family wishes to thank the ICU nursing staff at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for their exceptional care and concern during his illness.
Services are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Tehle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.