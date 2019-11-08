Paul Jerome Schiltz, 58

Paul Jerome Schiltz, 58, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m., all at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Schiltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries