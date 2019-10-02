Paul Raftevold, 40
Paul Raftevold, 40, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer.
Paul James Raftevold was born July 2, 1979 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Barry Raftevold and Kathy (Lee) Hammer. He grew up in Breckenridge and Rothsay, Minnesota, and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1998. Paul met Jaime Raftevold (Neese) while he was living in Apple Valley. They were married in Breckenridge in 2006, moved to Minneapolis and then St. Cloud, and from their marriage two children were born, Grace Hazel and Waylan Paul. Until the onset of his illness he worked at FDC in St. Cloud.
He could make anyone and everyone laugh, even after having brain surgery he still found a way to make others smile and crack jokes. He was an avid lover of music, The Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic being his favorite bands, along with anything involving a mandolin. He loved being at his family lake cabin in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, eating at family functions (the last to sit down with a plate full!) camouflage, the Green Bay Packers, hunting, music festivals, visiting Munsinger Gardens and his spirituality above all. Paul’s faith was very important and he attended Calvary Chapel St. Cloud.
Paul is survived by his children Grace and Waylan and their mother Jaime; his parents, Kathy and Joe Hammer, Barry Raftevold and special friend Deloris Blazek, Connie (Tolly) Tollefson; his siblings Brian Raftevold (Ali Papa), Justin (Jackie) Hammer, Casey (Heidi) Raftevold, Amanda (Chris) Noel, Ory Raftevold, Shauna (Daryl) Schleeter and Samantha Hammer (Wade Felton); Nieces and nephews Haylee (Taj) Moore, Jolie Kvidera, Marlee “Bob” Papa, Elizabeth and Sierra Hammer, Jayde Raftevold, Asher, Brynlee and Taylynn Noel, and Eli Schleeter; and special family and friends, Judy (Collin) Prochnow, Adam and Randi Thiel, Kim (Brian) Smerud; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Caroline “Dolly” Raftevold, Robert and Loretta Lee, Evon and Romayne Hammer; aunts and uncles Donald Zach, Ronald Lee, Richard Hammer, Connie (Alvin) Johnson; nephew Joshua Raftevold and niece Saylor Raftevold.
A special thanks to CentraCare, Country Manor and Wildwood of St. Cloud and Judy and Collin Prochnow of Apple Valley for the wonderful care that Paul received.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 912 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud. Please honor Paul by wearing camouflage, tie-dye, packers apparel or anything Paul would enjoy! A burial will take place at a later date.
