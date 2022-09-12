Paul Schreiber, 60
Paul Schreiber, 60, of Fridley, Minnesota, formerly of Warroad, Minnesota, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Martin Luther Manor in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Paul Schreiber, 60, of Fridley, Minnesota, formerly of Warroad, Minnesota, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Martin Luther Manor in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church (221 4th St. N., Breckenridge, Minnesota) at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 with visitation one beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
He was born Oct. 22, 1961, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Cyril and Dorothy (Bach) Schreiber. He grew up on the family farm near Doran and was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. In 1980, he graduated from Campbell-Tintah High School and then attended NDSCS at Wahpeton.
From 1980 to 2000, he worked for Holiday StationStores. Working there led Paul to Bismarck, North Dakota, where he met the love of his life, Sheryl Snustad. They were married in 1984. They made their home in Bismarck where their two sons were born.
In 1989 Paul and Sheryl moved to Warroad. Where he continued his career with Holiday.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and snowmobiling. He cherished the time spent vacationing with family and friends on Otter Tail Lake.
He is survived by his wife Sheryl, sons Gerald of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Daniel of Eldon, Missouri, his granddaughters Danila and Danika Schreiber of Coronado, California, his brothers Charles (Ann) Schreiber of Bismarck, North Dakota, and David (Marge) Schreiber of Longmont, Colorado, brothers-in-law James (Charlene) Snustad Neche, North Dakota, Jay (Gail) Snustad Bismarck, and sister-in-law Jacque (Jeff) Radke Twin Valley, Minnesota, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Cyril and Dorothy Schreiber, his brother Mark, his father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Elaine Snustad, brother-in-law Mark Snustad.
Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapel and Joseph Vertin & Sons in Breckenridge, will be assisting with services.
