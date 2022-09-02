Paul Trom, 69
Paul Trom, 69, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Paul Trom, 69, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, followed by the 1 p.m. funeral mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Paul Henry Trom, the son of Allen and Irene (Theede) Trom, was born on Nov. 4, 1952 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up in rural Fairmount with his five brothers and sisters. Paul was a lifelong member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, being baptized, confirmed and married there. Paul attended St. Frances Academy for 11 years, and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1970.
Paul graduated from NDSSS with a degree in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and worked a short time in Hankinson and Aberdeen, South Dakota, before establishing Paul’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Wheaton, Minnesota, in 1973. He was united in marriage to Marsha Boelke on June 8, 1974. In 1980, Paul and Marsha moved to the farm he grew up on to start his lifelong dream of farming. He farmed for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
Paul and Marsha enjoyed traveling together, spending time at the lake and in Mesa, Arizona, with their wonderful friends. Paul enjoyed visiting with his farming friends, as together they could solve all the world’s problems. He looked forward to his annual deer hunting trip with family and friends. He loved his parents and siblings and would tell the younger generations stories of their many escapades. Paul spent many hours instilling his values and love for the outdoors in his children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marsha, of 48 years, his children, Matthew (Melissa) Trom of Rogers, Minnesota; Amy (Ryan) Eisenbeisz of Sioux Falls; and Cory (Kara) Trom of Wahpeton, North Dakota; his grandchildren Gavin Paul, Nathan and Teagan Trom; Madelyn, Tanner and Shelby Eisenbeisz; and Samuel Paul, Sophia and Stetson Trom. He is also survived by his sisters Linda (Gordy) Reetz; Pam (Gene) Mailander; brother Mike (Leigh) Trom; sister-in-law Barb Trom; brother-in-laws Michael (Mary Jo) Boelke; Don (Wanda) Boelke of St. Cloud, Minnesota; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Irene Trom; mother and father-in-law Dennis and Marlys Boelke, brother Jeff Trom, sister Susan Trom and niece Julie Reetz.
Paul was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. His gentle soul will be missed by all.
The online guestbook can be signed at www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
