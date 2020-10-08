Paula Gebro, 51, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her residence in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, followed by her 12 p.m. funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

