Paula Gebro, 51, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, followed by her 12 p.m. funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
Paula Christine Gebro was born on July 28, 1969, to Leon and Mary (Simonson) Gebro in Fridley, Minnesota. Her family lived in the area for a time before moving to North Dakota, where she graduated from Fairmount High School in 1987. In 1989, Paula married Robert Gray in Fairmount, and together they had four children.
Paula furthered her education at NDSCS, obtaining her associate of science degree in 1998 to become an LPN. She knew since 1985, that she wanted to work in the nursing field after working as a CNA at St. Francis Home.
It was clear that Paula was made to be a caregiver. She was kind, loving, passionate, and so motherly, that everyone called her “mom.” She delivered babies, saved lives, and gave the best hugs. Her selflessness was incomparable. Her hobbies included karaoke, crocheting, diamond paintings, and re-watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” and crying every time. She had a big heart and will truly be missed by family and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Leon Gebro and grandparents, Dorothy (Hoefs) and Chester Gebro, Cecil Anderson Simonson and Andrew Hogfoss Simonson.
She is survived by her children, Dustin Gray, Joshua Gray, Autumn (Michael) Gray, and Cody Gray; grandson, Noah Landon Gunville-Gray; her mother, Mary Gebro; and siblings, Hannah Ryg, Dori (Curt) Stibal, Shannon (Steve) Gebro-Hoogland.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.