Paulette Fay Hoeft, 69

Paulette Fay Hoeft, 69, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Great Bend, North Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

Paulette was born on April 2, 1950, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Rodney and Doris (Martin) Burhans. She worked for Sturdevant’s Auto Parts for 32½ years as their receptionist and then managed the Vet’s Club for three years.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Kelvin Hoeft; her daughters, Teresa (Blaine) Basehore and Jackie (Patrick) Hoeft; her son, Tim (Ivory) Hoeft; and her grandchildren, Jalyn, Ashton, Lexi and Autumn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

