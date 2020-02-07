Paulette Hoeft, 69

Paulette Hoeft, 69, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service.

Burial will be at a later date in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Great Bend, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

