Pauline Mahler, 62

Pauline B. (Snyder) Mahler, 62, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, followed by her 2:30 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Mark Gronseth will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries