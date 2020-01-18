Pearl P. Krause, 97

Pearl P. Krause, 97, Sisseton, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Sisseton.

Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Claire City, South Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, and will continue Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Krause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries