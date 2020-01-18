Pearl P. Krause, 97
Pearl P. Krause, 97, Sisseton, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Sisseton.
Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Claire City, South Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, and will continue Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the church.
Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.