Perry Anderson, 92

Perry Anderson passed away at age 92 on April 3, 2021, at the Chiniak Bay Elder House in Kodiak, Alaska.
A Celebration of Life and Committal of ashes will be at St John’s Cemetery, Lidgerwood North Dakota, date TBA.
The only son of Elmer and Margie Anderson, he was born at his grandparents’ home just outside Claire City, South Dakota. In 1948 he set his eyes on a sweet North Dakota girl, Valdeen Ebel and married her in August 1950. They celebrated their love together until Valdeen passed shortly before their 63rd wedding anniversary.
When asked the secret to a happy marriage that spanned over 6 decades, he would joke, “I have a garage”. He loved his garage and spent hours tinkering there. Every friend knew if you needed a tool, Perry had it and would not only lend it, but give you a hand to finish your job.
He moved his family from South Dakota to North Mankato, Minnesota, in 1963. Shortly after the move to Mankato, Perry was hired at the Continental Can Company where he worked until retiring in 1989.
Perry loved to travel and was happy to journey anywhere he could drive his Ford truck. The truck may have towed a trailer or been outfitted with a camper, either way he was in his element and happiest behind the wheel of a Ford.
He made his last drive up the Alcan to Alaska when he was 85 years old; dents, bumps, and bruises along the way but he loved every minute of it and of course made treasured friends on the journey. That was the thing with Perry, there were no strangers. He and Valdeen would pull into a campground and while she made the coffee, he would wander the other campsites checking out the rigs; greeting and chatting over miles per gallon or the condition of a road or the weather ahead, or the weather they had come through. “How’s that thing pull?” he would ask. A good time later he would wander back to his own rig, Valdeen would have the coffee ready, and he would fill her in on everyone in the campground.
He was a tough, no nonsense, hardworking man; a quick and logical thinker with a contagious laugh and glacier blue eyes that sparked with joy when he was about to tell a story.
He was a quiet servant to the Lord. He made several trips to Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to deliver donations from the congregation of Messiah Lutheran Church. When he was behind the wheel of his truck in fellowship and service to the Lord, he could not have been happier.
May your gas tank always be full, the road freshly paved and the sights along the way be breathtaking. Safe travels precious Father, Brother, Grandfather; you are missed.
He is survived by his children Niki (Greg) Razo of Anchorage, Alaska; Keenan (Barbara) Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tana Jo (Randy Erickson) Anderson of Kodiak, Alaska; his grandchildren Mollie (Stephen Sylvester) Mathieu and Jack Razo; Max and Eli Anderson; Tyrel (Eryne) and Calvin (Layla) Hughes; his great-grandchildren John Perry and Violet Sylvester, Maylee Jackson and Guy Otto Hughes; and sister Audrey (Harold) Flones of Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valdeen (Ebel) Anderson; his parents Elmer and Margie Anderson and his sister Eloise Fladland.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kodiak Baptist Mission’s Heritage Farms and Ranch Program for Children, 1944 E Rezanof Drive, Kodiak AK 99615 (907-486-4126), www.kodiakbaptistmission.org/heritage-farm-ranch.
