Philip Krump, 90

Philip “Phil” Krump, 90, Grand Forks, North Dakota died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, after a brief illness.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com.
Philip Anthony Krump was born Nov. 24, 1929, the son of Theodore and Esther (Moltzan) Krump in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He attended St. John’s Elementary School and graduated from Wahpeton High School. Phil enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served four years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to an honorable discharge. Phil then graduated from NDSSS in Wahpeton, where he studied architectural drafting.
Phil married the love of his life, Dolores (Dee) Mich, on June 20, 1953, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Donnelly, Minnesota. Phil and Dee moved to Grand Forks in 1954 where he began his career in retail lumber management with Quirk Lumber, Gardner Lumber and Robertson Lumber. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to her death in 2003.
Phil is survived by a daughter, Mary (Tim) Davidson; sons, Mark (Mary), Paul (Anne), Peter (Deborah); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother, Theodore (Nancy); sisters, LaVonne (Ed) Lasher, Donna (Kirby) Stone, Patricia Roland, Theodora Lindberg, Kay (Red) Gade, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, his son, Matthew, infant son, John Patrick, grandson, Adam Krump, his parents and three sisters, Beatrice Daniels, Marilyn Monson, and infant Lorelei Krump.
The family would like to thank his exceptional Care Team at Altru Hospital for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the veterans charity of your choice, any pro-life organization, or Food for the Poor.
For a complete obituary, please go to www.normanfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.