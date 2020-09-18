Phillip “Phil” Bjerkager, 88, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo. 

A public visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, followed by a private family service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.  A livestream of the service my be viewed on our website. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

