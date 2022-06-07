Phyllis A. Banken, 82

Phyllis Banken, 82, of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She attained 82 years, 11 months, and 9 days of age.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton. Interment was in Appleton City Cemetery. Fr. Jeremy Kucera was officiant.
Phyllis Annette Banken was born June 18, 1939, at home, in Hegbert Township, Swift County, Minnesota, the daughter of Ingvald and Eleanor Agnes (Paulson) Tofte. She was baptized Sept. 10, 1939, by Pastor N.C. Renslo and was confirmed May 23, 1954, by Pastor William L. Petersen, both at Drywood Lutheran Church. Phyllis was raised on the home farm in Hegbert Township. She graduated from Appleton High School, Class of 1957. After graduation, Phyllis moved to Morris, Minnesota, where she worked in a drug store.
On Oct. 8, 1960, Phyllis was united in marriage to Theodore Peter Banken Jr. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton. This union was blessed with over 41 years together and four children: Janet, Debi, Randall, and Jennifer.
Phyllis helped Ted on the farm for many years and was also a CNA at the Villa of St. Francis in Morris, until her retirement a few years following Ted’s death. Phyllis was a long-time member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton, where she was part of the Altar and Rosary Society and was a communion distributor. She and Ted were also active members of the Ridgerunner’s Snowmobile Club in their younger years.
Phyllis loved gardening and canning! She was well known for her famous cinnamon rolls, lefsa, garlic dill pickles, and tomato juice. She made sure that at least one of her children knew how to make each of these so that the recipes would always be in the family. If you were coming to spend the night, you knew that you would be treated to hot cinnamon rolls when you woke up in the morning. There were many pre-holiday get-togethers at the farm to make lefsa. Phyllis taught her children, grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren how to roll out and fry lefsa correctly. She was quick to tell you that she made the traditional Norwegian lefsa and not potato lefsa!
Phyllis is survived by her children: Janet (Bruce) Smith of Big Stone City, South Dakota, Debi (K.C.) Rushford of Ortonville, Minnesota, Randall (Karen) Banken of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Jennifer McCoy of Appleton; 12 grandchildren: Amy (Dustin) Roggenbuck, Christopher (Rachel) Smith, Lauren (Joe Ponce) Smith, Candice (Branden) Schultz, Samantha (Isaac) Knutson, Alyssa (Jesse) Stuehrenberg, Justine (Aaron) Lien, Alex Banken, Bradley Banken, Kaitlyn Banken, Riley McCoy, and Reese McCoy; 12 great-grandchildren: Graham Roggenbuck, Max Roggenbuck, Parker Smith, Griffin Schultz, Tytus Schultz, Jack Stuehrenberg, Ivan Stuehrenberg, Will Stuehrenberg, Lucy Stuehrenberg, Gunnar Stuehrenberg, Owen Lien, and Elsie Lien; siblings: Elvera (Stanley) Sachs of Shoreview, Deanna (Marcel) Hoffman of Benson, David Tofte of Montevideo, Don (Connie) Tofte of Benson, Norman (Sue) Tofte of Eden Prairie, and Janet Tofte of Appleton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted in 2002; her parents, Ingvald and Eleanor Tofte; sisters: Eileen Hoffman and Marion Schliep; granddaughter, Randi Jo Rushford; grandsons: John and Michael Banken.
Blessed be the memory of Phyllis Annette Banken.
