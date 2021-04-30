Phyllis E. Keehn, 78, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in her home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley surrounded by her family. 

Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.  Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service.  A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home's website. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

