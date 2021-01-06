1925- 2020
Phyllis Eugenia Schmidt, 95, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 at her home away from home on the beautiful and peaceful shores of West Battle Lake, Minnesota, surrounded by family.
Due to the current conditions our country faces, a service will be held at a later date. If you wish to send a card, please send them to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Wahpeton, ND, 58074.
Phyllis was born Sept. 11, 1925 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Roy and Edith Larson. She attended school in Breckenridge until 1944 when she moved with her family to Williston, North Dakota, where she graduated high school. After, she attended and graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
On June 1, 1947, Phyllis was united in marriage to Dorval Schmidt of Wahpeton, North Dakota. They were married for 66 years when Dorval passed on July 4, 2013. During their many years together, they enjoyed traveling to St. George, Utah; golfing, spending time at the lake, and being a part of many church functions.
Phyllis dedicated her life to caring for others and had a lasting impact on many individuals. She began her work as a nurse during the polio pandemic at St. John’s in Fargo, North Dakota. She then went on to do general duty and hospice at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge. Wanting to teach others, she took a position as an instructor in the nursing department at the North Dakota State College of Science teaching from 1960-1980.
After her teaching career, she and Dorval retired and found a calling to the Dominican Republic for two years serving under the Peace Corps. Phyllis was a life long devoted member of the United Methodist Church serving many roles in various areas, even as the parish nurse. Phyllis was passionate about her love of God, family and her many friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and amazing view of life.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Greg (Joey) Schmidt of Rapid City, South Dakota; Jacque Bailley of Minnesota and Arizona; Jeff (Rae) Schmidt of Lewiston, Idaho; Bob (Terrie) Schmidt of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Tim (Ann) Schmidt of Wahpeton, North Daktoa; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her brother, Jerry of Wisconsin; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann and Leona.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dorval; her parents, Roy and Edith; her stepmother, Nina Larson; son-in-law, Richard Bailley; and her three sisters, Irene, Beverly, and Elaine.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
