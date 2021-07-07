Phyllis Eugenia Schmidt, 95, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, at her home away from home on the beautiful and peaceful shores of West Battle Lake surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton.  A livestream of her service will be available on her obituary page.  Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

