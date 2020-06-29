Phyllis Marcella (Lekang) Borud, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Kindred, North Dakota, with her loving husband Curt by her side.
A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred with visitation starting at 6 p.m. The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Kindred Lutheran Church, Kindred. Burial will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Phyllis Lekang was born Oct. 2, 1940 to Paul and Erma (Springer) Lekang in Fargo, North Dakota. She grew up in Wyndmere and attended Wyndmere High School. She also graduated from New York Hairdressing Academy in Fargo.
Phyllis and Curtis D. Borud were married in Wyndmere Lutheran Church on June 28, 1959.
They were blessed with three children. In 1967 they made the big move to Babbitt, in northeastern Minnesota. They created a wonderful home for their family. Enjoying snowmobiling, camping, trips to the BWCA, chopping and collecting wood together to heat their home during the energy crisis of the 70’s. Phyllis was also an active member at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, singing and helping with the youth. Her faith was very important to her. Phyllis made lifelong friends in Babbitt.
Eventually, Phyllis and Curt moved back to their hometown of Wyndmere. Phyllis worked for Wyndmere Public School until 2006 when she retired. By this time, she was enjoying grandchildren too. In 2012 they moved to Kindred, where they have enjoyed new friends and fellowship at Kindred Lutheran Church and Senior Citizens.
Phyllis loved her husband, children, grandchildren and attending family get togethers. Phyllis always had a pot of coffee and something homemade and sweet to share.
She is survived by her husband Curtis of 60 years and 365 days. She is also survived by her children; Shawn (Tim) Tweiten, West Fargo, North Dakota, Troy (Susan) Borud, Bismarck, North Dakota, Candice (Dan) Gulbranson, Moore, Oklahoma, step-daughter, Sheila (Steve) Haberman, Barney, North Dakota; grandchildren, Krissy Borud, Kamryn Tweiten, Tim Tweiten, Nick (Kelly) Tweiten, Mason Borud, Conor (Morgan) Borud, Payton (fiancé Jordan Piatz) Borud, Danielle Gulbranson, Seth Gulbranson, Anna Gulbranson and great-grandsons, Mason Haberman and Ezekiel Hines.
She is also survived by her brothers, Jack, Roy (Carla), Richard (Joyce), James (Donna) Lekang and sister, Judy (Rodney) Rudolph, brother-in-law, James (Mary) Borud, sisters-in-law, Lenora Jensen and Shirley Berg as well as her 26 nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Conroy and Onnelee Borud, sisters-in-law, Gail Lekang and JoAnn Lekang, brothers-in-law, Don Davis and Richard Berg and nephew David Lekang.
Phyllis’ family would like to extend their gratitude to for the special care they received from both Hospice of the Red River Valley and Lynne Lekang Grams.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.