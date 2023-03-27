Phyllis Marie Holzbauer, 81

Phyllis Marie (Dauer) Holzbauer, age 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, followed by prayer service and recitation of the rosary at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.

