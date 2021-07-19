Prescilla Villones Brown, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away in the care of Sanford of Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

A prayer service will be held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 7 p.m., with the visitation beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

A live stream of each service can be found on the Funeral Home's website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Prescilla Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

