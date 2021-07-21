Prescilla Villones Brown, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away in the care of Sanford of Fargo Saturday, July 17, 2021.
A 7 p.m. prayer service will be held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home with the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
A live stream of each service can be found on the Funeral Home’s website.
Prescilla was born on July 8, 1939, to Antonio and Cerry (Salceda) Villones in Palo Leytes, Philippines. She attended school in the Philippines until the passing of her father Antonio when she started to work to help her mother support the family. In 1960, she married her husband of 34 years, Nicolas, and the two raised their family in the Philippines. When Nicolas’s job took the family to America for work, they had the opportunity to travel all over the United States. In 1997, Prescilla and her children found themselves in Oregon where she worked at an adult foster home for five years. By 2002, Prescilla retired and moved to Breckenridge and became a senior companion to the community. She lived with her daughter Nickie (Curt) Wanous for a short time before moving into York Manor.
A lifelong dream of Prescilla’s was to one day return to the Philippines, however, her journey kept her close to her family in the states. She was a humble woman and firmly believed in her faith and staying close to Jesus. She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed cooking and visiting with her whole family. She was a skilled and talented cook, passing down many Philippine recipes to her children. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, bingo and trips to the casino with her children. In any serious moment, Prescilla could provide some quick, comedic relief and fill the room with laughter.
Prescilla lives on through her children, Anita Syring of Breckenridge; Romeo Brown of Wahpeton, North Dakota; and Michael “Mike” Brown of Breckenridge; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Brown; daughter, Nickie Wanous; and eight siblings.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
