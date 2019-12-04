Rae Holthusen Beardmore, 93
Rae Holthusen Beardmore, 93, of Waukon, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Waukon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in rural New Albin, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon.
Rae Joan Holthusen Beardmore was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Sept. 17, 1926, the daughter of Harriet Gene (Glasgow) and George William Holthusen. She graduated in 1944 from Wahpeton High School, where she was a lifeguard at the local swimming pool, a Girl Scout, a member of a USO support group and participated in the band.
After high school she attended Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. On Sept. 2, 1947, Rae and Glenn Earl Beardmore were married in Wahpeton. The couple settled in rural Dorchester, Iowa, where they farmed land that had been in Glenn’s family since 1886. The city girl quickly learned that she was now a farm girl as Rae adjusted to rural life. Rae and Glenn continued to farm until his death on May 1, 1978. Rae enjoyed traveling extensively and especially several trips to Florida with lifelong girlfriends where they lived their own version of “The Golden Girls.”
Survivors include four children: George (Helen) of Dorchester, Barb (Larry) White of Waukon, Joan (Steve) Malm of South Bend, Indiana, and Jim (Becky) of Caledonia, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenn; her son John; and her sister Barbara (Bill) Peterson.
Martin Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
