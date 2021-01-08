Ralph Duane Peterson, 66

Ralph Peterson, 66, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, followed by his funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church of Wahpeton. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
A livestream of the services can be found at the Vertin-Munson website.
Ralph Peterson was born on Sept. 11, 1954 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Delores (Ruediger) Peterson. Ralph spent his childhood in Kent, Minnesota, where he attended elementary school. He grew up participating in 4H before graduating from Breckenridge High School.
Ralph was united in marriage to Mary Krause on Dec. 13, 1975. By 1981, the two moved out of Wahpeton, and moved their growing family to Barney, North Dakota. He worked for Wil-Rich, Schuler’s, and Ro-banks Manufacturing. He also enjoyed helping out local farmers with various tasks.
Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends. There was never a dull moment when you were around him. Many memories reside with the crazy and fun Halloween parties he and his wife would throw. He enjoyed his time participating in bowling and softball leagues and he loved his time outdoors either hunting, fishing, or camping with his family. The two had a passion of helping others in the communities they lived in. Ralph was a member of the Barney Fire Dept for over 37 years. Ralph was the Mayor of Barney and involved with the Barney Park Board, Barney City Council, and was a member of the SE Firefighter’s Association.
Ralph is survived by his children, Jennifer (Anthony) Hermes and their three daughters Liberty, Lilyan, and Lola of Langford, SD; Matthew (Jessica) Peterson and their two children Dylan and Ella of Hankinson, North Dakota; AnnaJo (Allen) Berg and their two daughters River and Dakota of Abercrombie, North Dakota; Teresa (Matt) Schiltz and their daughter Molly of Hankinson, North Dakota; Sammantha (Travis) Hansel and their son Emmett of Wales, North Dakota; Ralph and Mary’s siblings and spouses; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Peterson; parents, Lloyd and Delores Peterson; in-laws Robert C and Virginia Krause; grandsons, Collin and Mason Schiltz; and several other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Dakota Firefighters Museum, PO Box 1000, Garrison ND, 58540-1000 in Ralph and Mary Peterson’s names.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
