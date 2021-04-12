Ralph Klemm, 75, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. William's Living Center, Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Ralph Robert Klemm was born on April 21, 1945 to Robert and Irene (Blackledge) Klemm in Wheaton, Minnesota. He grew up in Wheaton where he attended school through the 11th grade. His family then moved to Breckenridge, where he graduated from high school in 1964.
Ralph met Sharon Blom in May of 1965, and soon after they were married on Oct. 9, 1965. Two weeks after they were married, Ralph was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in San Diego, California, for two years. After his discharge, the couple moved back to Breckenridge where Ralph worked at the gas station and Twin City Roofing. They then moved to Alexandria, Minnesota, for a short while before moving to Hoffman, Minnesota. In 1971, Ralph and Sharon moved to Doran, Minnesota, where they lived for 17 years before settling on their farm near Campbell. Through the years, Ralph worked at 3M, Primeboard, Primewood, and he also enjoyed helping Troy Dohman on the farm for many years.
Ralph enjoyed anything with an engine, but he had a passion for tractors, where he had a collection of toy tractors and also a number of lawn mowers that he spent time working on. He also collected model cars and airplanes, and you could find them all over his house. He was a Mr. Fix It, and would help anyone work on something if it was broken. Ralph loved his grandchildren; you could always find one of them sitting on his lap while they took a nap. He was a member of the Breckenridge Lutheran Church, the Dalton Steam Threshers Association, and the VFW.
Surviving Ralph is his wife of 55 years, Sharon Klemm, Campbell; his children, Amy (Anthony Awender) Kuehl, New England, North Dakota, and Sara (Nathan) Baluski, Watertown, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Kiley Kuehl, Messa Kuehl, Carson DeMorett, Koedyn Awender, Shyann Awender, Oliver Baluski, and Boone Awender; his honorary grandchildren, Nathaniel Awender, Bryce Awender, and Taylor Bollinger; his siblings, Kathy (Filipe) Hernandez and Steve (special friend Pam) Klemm; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Klemm; his grandparents; his son-in-law, SSG David Kuehl; his niece and nephew, Jenny and Robbie; and family friend, David Fronning.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
