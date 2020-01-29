RaMona Kadoun, 87
RaMona Ann Shustrom Kadoun was born April 26, 1932 in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to Harold and Betsy (Hansen) Shustrom. She was baptized and confirmed at Bergen Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood.
With her older sister, Earlean, and her younger brother, Wayne, RaMona was raised by Harold and Betsy Shustrom on the family farm. RaMona attended country school in Lidgerwood and then Lidgerwood Public School.
On Feb. 10, 1949, she married. To this union, eight children were born. Over the years, the central focus of RaMona’s life was her love of family and community. In support of her family, she worked as the first woman bus driver for Lidgerwood Public School. She also opened and ran a women’s clothing store.
No matter where she worked, RaMona ensured that her family was well cared for. With every holiday and every birthday, through her extraordinary creativity, she always found a way to keep family and friends enriched.
RaMona moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota and worked in Ferrell’s Hallmark and Pick a Ten apparel for about three years. She then moved back to Lidgerwood. She moved to Fargo, North Dakota later in life to be closer to her family.
A lifelong supporter of the Lidgerwood community, RaMona contributed faithfully to Bergen Lutheran Church and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a member of Lidgerwood’s American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
RaMona cared deeply about the children of her friends and neighbors, babysitting for them and remaining involved with them throughout their lives. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, crafting, reading, and baking. Her sweet rice was a standout dessert.
RaMona leaves a brother, Wayne (Kathy) Shustrom, of Winona, Minnesota. She also leaves two sons, Michell Kadoun (Deb Riehl) of Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Paul (Terri) Kadoun of Lidgerwood; three daughters, Nona (Pete) Hall of Clifton, Virginia, Holly (Mark) Wisnewski of Lidgerwood, and Kathy Kadoun of New York City, New York; a son-in-law, Tom Nichols, of Westminster, California; a daughter-in-law, Margot Kadoun, of Pearl, Mississippi; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
RaMona was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betsy Shustrom, and her stepmother, Rose Shustrom; her sister, Earlean, and Earlean’s husband, Arthur Kuehn; two sons, James and Thomas; and a daughter, DeEtta Nichols.
A celebration of RaMona’s life will take place on Saturday, July 4, at Bergen Lutheran Church. Further details to follow.
