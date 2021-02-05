Randall “Randy” A. Pope, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sanford Fargo Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by his 6:30 p.m. prayer service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral mass at the church with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date.
We invite you to attend, wear face masks, and refrain from hugging or shaking hands as much as possible. Both the prayer service and funeral mass will be live streamed on www.vertinmunson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
