Randy Hovde, 54
Randy Hovde, 54, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Kiwanis Club or the Dwight Rural Fire Department.
Randall “Randy” Jay Hovde was born on Dec. 31, 1964 in Cooperstown, North Dakota, to Roland D. and JoAnn C. (Hayden) Hovde. Randy grew up in Cooperstown and graduated high school in 1983. He then furthered his education at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
In 1985, Randy began working at Francis Peterson, Inc. where he met Pam Luksik. They were married in Mahnomen, Minnesota, on June 27, 1987. Randy was in the automotive industry making it his career for 30 years. Randy and Pam made their homes in Comstock, Moorhead, and Glyndon, Minnesota, before settling in Wahpeton, North Dakota, raising their three children: Ashley, Alex, and Andrew. Randy was most recently employed at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.
Randy also enjoyed volunteering in his community. He was a volunteer firefighter/board member with the Dwight-Rural Fire Department, involved in Kiwanis Club and was a Red River Sportsman Club volunteer. He assisted with coaching boys basketball and football, and was a Wahpeton Parks and Recreation volunteer. Randy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed golfing, and spending time relaxing with his family and friends at the lake.
Randy is survived by his wife, Pam, daughter, Ashley (Lewis) of Glyndon, Minnesota, two sons; Alex and Andrew, both of Wahpeton, mother, JoAnn Hovde of Cooperstown, sisters; Joni (Mitchell) Ham, Aneta, North Dakota, Jeanne (Pete) Kelley, Walker, Minnesota, and brothers; Rodney (Jennifer), Cooperstown, Ryan, Cooperstown, and Robin, West Fargo, North Dakota, father-in law, Norman (Dianne), Menahga, Minnesota, brothers-in-law; Joe (Cyndee), Brainerd, Minnesota, Mike (Deb), Otsego, Minnesota, and Jason, Bemidji, Minnesota, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Rae, father, Roland Hovde, mother-in-law, Paulette Luksik, and grandparents, Oscar and Ragna Hovde, and Palmer and Betsy Hayden.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
