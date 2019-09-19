Randy Hovde, 54, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. 

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. An 11 a.m. memorial service will follow. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries