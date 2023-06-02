Ray DeBoever, 92

Ray L. “Clancy” DeBoever, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Panama City Beach, Florida, on May 9, 2023. Clancy’s final days were spent with several of his children, his wife Peggy of 26 years, and a few close friends at his side.
All are invited to attend and share a “Clancy story” at a Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 39741 Clearmont Rd, Otter Tail Lake, MN.
Born on July 30, 1930, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Clancy was the fourth of six children of Leo and Cleopha DeBoever. He was the only child to continue farming in the 1950’s when his parents and siblings relocated to the Glendale, California, area. Clancy and his first wife Beatrice Willard (Nelson) farmed outside of Kent, Minnesota, and raised five children. For years, Clancy and the entire family migrated west to California each fall, returning each spring to begin the new crop season.
Clancy was known as a larger-than-life figure, with a work hard/play hard approach to life. He was a successful farmer and savvy businessperson, as well as a tough taskmaster, instilling in his children a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. He loved to hunt and fish and on a fateful trip to Montana in June 1989, he met Peggy Hoss and they married in 1997. Together, they enjoyed living in Destin, Florida, during the winter and Otter Tail Lake every summer. They traveled widely over the years and saw much of the U.S. and numerous foreign countries together, and often with friends and family.
Clancy loved to cook and BBQ and he and Peggy hosted many parties and the nightly happy hour at their home on Otter Tail Lake, a tradition that endured into his last summer at Otter Tail. Friends always knew he would be glad to see them and share a story or a little gossip. Clancy was the life of many a party, a great storyteller and for years the unofficial mayor of Clearmont Road on Otter Tail Lake.
Clancy is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy DeBoever; sisters, Rosella Bagley (Irving) and Marlys Raymer (Bill); children, Renee Grier (Nelson), Brenda Norman (Tom), Keith DeBoever (Kathy), Gregg DeBoever (Luanne) and Patrick DeBoever (Connie); sister-in-law, Sher Smith; brother-in-law, Rick Gunkel (Irene); step-sons, Brad Hoss, Scott Hoss (Holly) and Gregg Hoss (Heidi); grandchildren, Erin Heaney, Mehgan Heaney-Grier, Levi Jones (Jerry), Zachary Jones (Jess), Sam Norman and Emmy DeBoever, Ella Hoss, Lucas Hoss, Kaela Hoss and Quinn Hoss; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Owen Buss, Cash Binkley, Rowan Rousseau-Jones and Roxy Rousseau-Jones, Ashley Calderson, Austin Gaimari and Andrew Rand.
Clancy will be sorely missed by his large family and multitude of friends. Those wishing to extend condolences online may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.
