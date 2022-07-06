Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ray L. Trower, 83

Ray L. Trower, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away July 5, 2022, in his residence at Twin Town Villa.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with his memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Trower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries