Ray Stavem, 61

Ray Stavem, son of Howard and Carol Myler Stavem, passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in a Fargo hospital, and made the earth a colder place for it. Heaven will rejoice in his smile and laughter, as the angels sing and hug him. We are sure that he took the turn towards his earthly and Heavenly fathers. His halo will be complete at last.
Ray was born in Mohall, North Dakota, Feb. 9, 1961, the fourth child, and the first-born son. He would learn to deal with women at an early age. Ray had many health issues as a child, but managed very well with them through a cheerful outlook and perseverance. He moved to Wahpeton to attend vocational school and studied Culinary Arts at the local college. He worked for many years at Wil-Rich and Primewood, and was known for his cheerful attitude and willingness to work on whatever machine they needed that day, along with making the coffee first thing in the morning! He has been asked multiple times to come out of retirement by his old boss.
Described by one brother thus: “A semiprofessional football coach. A mediocre horseshoe player, above average card player, …but one top notch, professional person. My brother.” By one sister: “My fantastic spectacular fabulous wonderful fun-loving Brother Ray…a bright and shining light… they don’t make ‘em like my brother anymore.” Another sister says “He wore his heart on his sleeve, and it was a really big heart”. He was held in the highest regard by his family, and he was truly the best of us.
Ray was a favorite uncle to his multitude of nieces and nephews. He was also a favorite nephew of his aunts! But most of all, Ray was a husband and loving stepfather. Ray married Susan Swearingen Roemmich in 2007. They made their home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, until they moved to Hankinson, North Dakota, in 2020. Ray enjoyed retirement by spending his time going for walks, fishing every nice day, and watching wrestling and his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He was always up for a game of cards, and a lot of fun. He also became a caregiver for his father when needed, for days at a time. He was indispensable to his family.
Ray is survived by his wife, Susan, stepdaughter Peggy Roemmich and fiancé Darren Calderon, and stepson Edmund Roemmich. He was very proud of both of them, as they made good in their adult lives. He is also survived by his mother, Carol Stavem of Minot, North Dakota, sisters Mary Schimmel of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Linda Harshman of Wichita, Kansas, Rose and his “blood brother” Matt Enney of Minot, brothers Dale (Tannis) of Minot, and Kurt (Jennifer) of Jamestown, and Aunt Elinor Homann of Minot, North Dakota.
Since we are truly celebrating Ray’s style, we ask if you have any Vikings apparel to wear it to the funeral/visitation as Ray would LOVE that. If you don’t have any, that’s okay, we are collecting some extras and are working to have them available at the door.
A visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9,2023 with a prayer service at starting at 6:30 p.m. A funeral and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Both will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, 224 6th St N, Wahpeton, ND 58075. Ray will be laid to rest in Mohall at a later date with three previous generations of Stavems.
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Stavem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.