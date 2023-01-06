Ray Stavem, 61

Ray Stavem, son of Howard and Carol Myler Stavem, passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in a Fargo hospital, and made the earth a colder place for it. Heaven will rejoice in his smile and laughter, as the angels sing and hug him. We are sure that he took the turn towards his earthly and Heavenly fathers. His halo will be complete at last.

