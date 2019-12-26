Raymond A. Heley, Sr., 87

Raymond A. Heley, Sr., 87, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home in Lidgerwood.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 followed the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

