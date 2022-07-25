Raymond Dwight Ward, 94
Raymond Dwight Ward, 94, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully early Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the care of St. Catherine’s of Wahpeton.
His funeral service will be held at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Ken Adams. His service will be live streamed and available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to United Church of Christ or Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Ray was born on Jan. 29, 1928, in Breckenridge Minnesota, to Elmer and Myrtle (Larsen) Ward. He grew up on the Ward family Centennial Farm, of over a hundred years, spending most of his life there. He attended Mooreton Country School and Wahpeton High School, graduating in 1945. He then attended college at NDSCS in Wahpeton. His true love of farming brought him back to the farm after college.
In 1958, he married Pat Mergens from St. Paul, Minnesota. They spent many years living on the farm and eventually moved to Wahpeton in 1976. It was there that he said he was “a sidewalk farmer,” even though he continued working on the farm until his son, David, took over.
In the years during his marriage, he served the community on many boards. He was a Mooreton Township Supervisor for 20 years, a member of the ASCS County Committee Board for 18 years, a director on the Farmers Union (Cenex) Station Board for 16 years, a Richland County commissioner for eight years, along with the Richland County Weed Control for eight years. Ray was a trustee at the United Church of Christ (Congregational) of which he was a member for over 60 years. He was also a lifelong member of the 25th District Democrats.
Ray loved to attend sporting events and school activities of his sons and grandchildren. He was always there to cheer them on and watch them succeed in their endeavors. He especially enjoyed them in their dance and skating programs. Ray lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute of it. Especially, when spending time with his sons and their families. His time spent with his grandchildren was also special to him. He loved to work at the farm with David, even after retirement. We will all deeply miss him and the jokes he would love to tell right up to his passing.
He is survived by his three sons, Steven (Lorrie), Westminster, Colorado, Kevin (Gina), Independence, Minnesota, and David (Cindy), Wahpeton; his grandchildren, Chelby (Zac), Paige, Chantelle, Ryan Brown, Juliana and Antonio; also, his sisters Marlice, Mesa, Arizona, and Karen (Robert), Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Myrtle, his wife Pat (Mergens), his brothers Elwood, Warren, Lester, Ralph, Roy, Donald, and his sisters Grace, Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
