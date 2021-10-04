Surrounded by sisters and his latest family, Raymond John Fust, 76, made his passage to be with the angels Sept. 30, 2021.
The prayer service for Raymond was at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, with visitation from 5-7 p.m.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St Boniface Catholic Church.
On Jan. 11, 1945, a special child named Raymond John was born to Catherine Keiser and Raymond W. Fust. He lived with his family near Cayuga, North Dakota, and attended Kingston No.1 and Cayuga Public School, later moving with his parents to Lidgerwood in 1972.
He worked at several jobs — delivering the Wahpeton Daily News, stocking Coast-to-Coast Hardware, a custodian at Lidgerwood Public School, and later at DAC in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he lived after his parents were deceased.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he ushered for many years, and being a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, was honored as Knight of the Month in December 1991. In Breckenridge, he joined St. Mary’s Church where he also ushered.
Raymond John participated in Special Olympics. A highlight for him was being honored at the Minnesota Special Olympics Benefit Gala in Minneapolis when Coach Mike Tice of the Vikings interviewed him. In Oregon, he took action pictures during a rodeo right beside the news team photographers. Lastly, his thrill was to ride in a fire rescue truck and run the sirens and lights in the Breckenridge Headwaters Day parade. A week before his death, he drove his niece’s (MJ Krause) golf cart on the golf course.
Raymond John is survived by his four sisters: Connie (Gerald) Baker of Lidgerwood; Karen (Larry) Woodwick, Klamath Falls, Oregon; Marilyn (Darwin) Danielson, Rothsay, Minnesota; and Margaret (Fred) Klubben, Mead, Washington. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and MANY friends.
Raymond would have wanted a caring brother-in-law Darwin Danielson here today, but he is fighting his battle with cancer in Rochester. “Get All Better.”
Special thanks to his family for the last 19 years, the staff of West Central Community Services, and CHI Hospice.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
