Raymond L. Cossette, 81
Raymond L. Cossette, 81, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 followed by his memorial service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Raymond Lester Cossette was born on March 6, 1939 to Edward and Eva (Lord) Cossette in Fargo, North Dakota. He grew up in the Horace, North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota area. He attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1957. After graduating, he worked for Schuler Grain Co. for the next 40 years.
In 1966 he married Arlene Andrus and they made their home in Breckenridge where they raised their six children. Raymond married Deborah Bond in 1998, and their son Chad was born to this union. They lived in Fairmount and later in Wahpeton.
Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending auctions and setting up at flea markets. He loved to travel and go to casinos with Deb. Highlights of his travels were going to Ukraine in 1993 for 10 weeks and to Hungary in 1994 for 11 weeks, training farmers to run equipment and grow sunflowers.
Raymond will be deeply missed by his wife, Deb; his children, Michelle (Scott) Steffens, Fairmount, Laurie (Jason) Blotske, Fairmount and Chad Cossette, Wahpeton; Carrie (Ed) Cebron, Whitefish, Montana, Brian Andrus, Wahpeton, Tammy Young, Brookings, South Dakota, Dean (Michele) Andrus, Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Stephanie Bond, Alexandria, Minnesota; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Hubrig, Hankinson, North Dakota and Judy Lind, Jamestown, North Dakota; father-in-law, Earl Severson, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eva Cossette; brother Edward (Evelyn) Cossette; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Severson; brothers-in-law, Melvin Hubrig and Loren Lind; and nephew, Glen Hubrig.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Raymond.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.