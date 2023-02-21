Raymond Leroy Vikander, 88

Raymond Leroy Vikander, 88, was a beloved husband and father who passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, under the care of Hospice.

Ray was born on Aug. 22,1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to the late Walter and Martha Vikander. He grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, his Masters in Administration from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, and a Specialist degree in Administration from Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

