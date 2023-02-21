Raymond Leroy Vikander, 88, was a beloved husband and father who passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, under the care of Hospice.
Ray was born on Aug. 22,1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to the late Walter and Martha Vikander. He grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, his Masters in Administration from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, and a Specialist degree in Administration from Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Raymond was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen.
Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. He was a communications specialist in San Diego, Guam and Seattle.
On Dec. 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Betty Hite, his wife of 49 years.
He was an educator and school administrator his entire teaching career in the both Minnesota and North Dakota. Ray was a proud member of the American Legion and attended Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Mesa. He loved to play tennis and golf, enjoyed swimming, attended the Veterans Club meetings in Mesa and was a big Twins and Vikings fan.
Ray was honored to be chosen as a participant for the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN. He flew to Washington D.C. with other Korean Veterans, and toured many of the National Monuments.
Raymond is survived by daughter Michelle Vikander of Mesa, Arizona, son Jon (Penny) of Oxbow, North Dakota, and daughter MeLinda (Dave) Rawlings of Arnold, Maryland, and blessed with three grandchildren, Leah and Max Vikander, and Tyler Rawlings. He is also survived by brother Roger (Kay) Vikander, sister Kristi (Dennis) Sieler and many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his son Scott, brothers Robert and Richard, sister Karen, and sisters-in-law Beverly and Marilyn.
A family celebration of life service will be held in July. Any memorials in Ray’s honor can be sent to the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN. P.O. Box 644, West Fargo, ND 58078.
Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, Aberdeen, is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Vikander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.