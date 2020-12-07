Raymond O. Hudson, 87, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Colfax, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. A private family funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. A live stream will be available at 2 p.m. on Raymond’s page on the Boulger Funeral Home website. Burial will take place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Colfax.
Raymond was born Dec. 14, 1932 on the home farm to Fred and Marie (Score) Hudson. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Colfax. He attended Nansen School Room No. 2 until the eighth grade. He graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1950. He then returned to the family farm to follow in his father’s footsteps of ranching & farming.
On March 13, 1966, he married Marlys (Sperling) Hudson at First Lutheran Church in Fargo. They made their home on the Hudson family farm southwest of Colfax, where they had three children, Melissa, David, and Heidi. Ray lived on the farm until their move to Fargo eight years ago.
Ray enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Colfax Fertilizer Plant, Colfax Farmers Elevator, Soil Conservation and the Richland 44 School Board. In May 1979, he obtained his pilot's license and acquired his single engine airplane. Ray used his plane to oversee his fields and fly his family to Battle Lake during the summer.
Ray was a wonderful grandpa to his nine grandchildren. He would take at least one wherever he went, be it to the elevator, nursing homes, mowing the grass or out to eat. They were always by his side. When it came to them, he made everything possible. He was not only generous to his family, but to his neighbors and community as well.
He had many other passions, one being skiing, both water and snow. He built his cabin at Star Lake over 60 years ago. Many remarkable stories about his waterskiing abilities have been told. He enjoyed numerous winter ski trips out west. He also had an inventor’s mind and heart and always dreamed of bigger and better things. He was beyond his time with many of his projects and dreams.
Ray loved to give out Atomic Fireballs and Big Red Gum to all youth in and out of church.
He is survived by his children, Melissa (Michael) Smilonich, Columbus, Ohio; David Hudson, Edina, Minnesota; Heidi (Tanner) Foley, Colfax; grandchildren, Marianna, and Marshall Smilonich; Mariah and Caeleb Hudson; Jayden, Jazzlin (Tanner), Jett, Jaci and Jozie Foley. Brother Loran Hudson, Milnor, North Dakota; sister Joyce (Alton) Leedahl, Benson, Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marlys, parents, sisters Marjean Miller, Edna Hudson and Ruth Hahn.
A special thanks to Jayden Foley, for his devotion in taking care of his grandfather full time for the last two years. Also, thank you to Hospice of the Red River Valley, for the excellent care he was given during his final days.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. View the online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
