Rebecca Ann Wieser, 59, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 followed by the funeral mass at 12 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson,.

