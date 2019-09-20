Remembering the Life of Eleanor Braaten
Eleanor Theresa (Odegaard) Braaten, 90, formerly of Kindred, North Dakota, entered eternal life on Sept. 17, 2019 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by family who sang to her as she breathed her last.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel in Kindred. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 the Kindred Lutheran Church followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Following the funeral and lunch, burial will be at the Kindred Cemetery.
Eleanor was born on June 15, 1929 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to John and Christine (Golberg) Odegaard. She was raised on a farm near Wyndmere, North Dakota, with her parents and six siblings. She attended Wyndmere School where she was the salutatorian of the class of 1947 and editor of the Wyndmere High School newspaper, “The Wyndmere Warrior.” She served as church organist at Gol-Aal Lutheran Church through her middle school and high school years.
Following high school graduation, due to a teacher shortage she taught 11 students at Garborg No. 2 Rural School. She then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and graduated in 1952 with majors in music and English. Following college graduation, she taught English and music in Leeds, North Dakota, for a year. She later taught music in Davenport, North Dakota. She also served as church organist at Kindred Lutheran Church where she was also active in teaching Sunday School and directing and singing in the choir. She encouraged the love of music to many kids by spending years teaching piano lessons.
She married Elder Braaten at Gol-Aal Lutheran Church, rural Wyndmere, on July 12, 1953. Elder and Eleanor made their home on the Braaten homestead where they farmed. In 1978 Elder and Eleanor welcomed a crown princess who later became Queen Sonja of Norway to tour their farm.
Eleanor moved to Fargo when her husband needed additional services for his Alzheimer’s disease. She later moved back to Kindred until 2014 when she moved to Pioneer House in Fargo. Eleanor moved to Bethany on 42nd 10 days prior to her death. The family appreciates the wonderful care given to Eleanor by the staff of Pioneer House for five years and also the love and assistance of the Hospice and Bethany staff.
Eleanor is survived by her five children: LaVonne Nokleberg, Janet (Jeff) Kub, Rodney Braaten, David (Teresa) Braaten, all of Kindred, and Vickie (Jerry) Kub, Davenport. Also surviving are grandchildren: Katie (Troy) Rickord, St Louis Park, Minnesota; Lance (Kari) Nokleberg, Kindred; Shanna (Adam) Brech, Pierre, South Dakota; Angie (Chris) Twite, Kindred; Brandon (Erin) Kub, Kindred; Brady (Tracy Grueneich, fiancée) Kub; Jason (Chelsey Pizel, fiancée) Kub, Horace, North Dakota; Riley Braaten, Alec Braaten, and Tori Braaten, all of Fargo, North Dakota; and Gunnar Braaten, Kindred. Eleanor leaves 12 great grandchildren: Joshua and Miles Rickord; Lane and Trinity Schuchard; Ellie Nokleberg; Kaylee and Audree Brech; Jackson, Madelyn, and Peyton Kub; Savannah and Kasidee Christensen. Eleanor is also survived her sister, Carol Mitskog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Olaf Odegaard, Clifford Odegaard, Gerald Odegaard, Clarice Thiel, and Grace Yorks and great granddaughter Kailyn Kub.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred.
