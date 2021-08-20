Renee Lindahl, 76 of Fergus Falls died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
No services are planned at this time.
Renee Margene Lindahl was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, the daughter of Nagib and Myrtle (Hagen) Thomas. As a little girl she moved with her family to Ortonville. Renee attended school graduating from Ortonville High School.
In July of 1974, Renee married Richard Lindahl and they made their home in Breckenridge.
Renee was employed with The Daily News in Wahpeton and upon moving to Fergus Falls she spent the remaining working year at Dorn & Company. She enjoyed traveling, theatre and the arts.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Strickland of Stamford, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Jeaneeca Renee Strickland, Aleah Marie Strickland and Raven Anne Strickland; two great-grandchildren, Deshaun Wiggins Jr. and Averie Grace Johnson; sister, Rita Nassif; two brothers, Richard (Judy) Thomas and Robert (Renee) Thomas; and by numerous relatives and friends.
Renee was preceded in death by her husband Richard on Aug. 4, 2015; and brother-in-law, William Nassif.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
