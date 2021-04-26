Reuben M. Brownlee, 96 passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Wahpeton Leach Home under hospice care.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial with military honors will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Reuben Melvin Brownlee was born Dec. 20, 1924 in Troy, Kansas to Elza and Inez Brownlee. He grew up on a farm in Philips County, Kansas, and attended school there. He later moved to Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and worked as a farm laborer until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Reuben served overseas in Salzburg, Germany. Reuben was honorably discharged in June of 1947.
He returned to Lidgerwood and married Adeline Wahl on Oct. 29, 1948. The couple moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where Reuben attended Dakota Business College. Reuben and Adeline had four children: Jerome, Donna, James and Susan. Reuben worked at various accounting jobs in the Fargo area until they moved to Wahpeton, where Reuben opened an accounting business. Reuben was elected to the Richland County Register of Deeds office and held that position for 16 years until his retirement.
Reuben enjoyed wood carving from a young age and continued to make carvings for friends and family. He was a member of the Red River Woods Carvers and many of his works could be seen throughout the community. Reuben was active in the community and served as treasurer of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Reuben also served on the board of the Leach Home for 35 years. He was also a member of the Wahpeton VFW, 40 et 8, and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Reuben is survived by his sons: Rev. Dr. Jerome (Libby) Brownlee, James (Cindy) Brownlee; daughters: Donna (Paul) Berg, Susan (Dennis) Eckes; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Adeline, his parents Inez and Elza Brownlee; brother Floyd Brownlee and sister Margaret Parks.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Alzheimer’s assn. or Muscular Dystrophy assn.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
